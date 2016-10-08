Victoria’s Secret Model Candace Swanepoel Gives Birth to Baby Boy

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MAMA 👼🏼💙 Congratulations!! @angelcandices @hermannicoli Welcome Anacã!!! Already sooo much LOVE for you and the new family! 🙏🏼🎉💙 A photo posted by Jerome Duran (@jeromeduran) on Oct 7, 2016 at 3:50pm PDT

Candice Swanepoel is officially a mom!

The Victoria’s Secret Angel gave birth to a sweet baby boy, Anacã. This is the first child for fiancé Hermann Nicoli and Swanepoel.

The world learned of the family’s new addition back in March and the VS Angel was kind of enough to share her pregnancy journey on social media so we can all fall in love with the baby before he’s even born.

Although parenting is scary, especially with baby number one, the couple has a famous close friend to lean on, according to E! News.

A source says, “Candice and Behati [Prinsloo] are best friends and they are not far apart from each other in pregnancy due dates, they both have been experiencing the first stages of being pregnant together and are happy to have each other who understand. They can’t wait to be mommies!”

Prinsloo and Adam Levine just welcomed their precious baby girl just a couple weeks ago. We can’t wait to see all the cute insta pics to come!

