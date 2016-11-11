Tupac Murder Pilot ‘Unsolved’ Ordered By USA Network

It seems that Tupac will be coming to primetime. USA Network has decided to create their own true crime scripted series focusing around the Tupac Shakur murder and investigation. So far, it seems that the show has been given a pilot and gathered quite the list of pros working on the show.

Unsolved will be will follow the murder and investigations of both Tupac and fellow rapper Biggie Smalls, and investigation that still leaves people wondering today. The series will follow the experiences of the LAPD detective on the case, Greg Kading.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kading is not only working as a consultant on the script for the show, but wrote a book about his experience, Murder Rap: The Untold Story of Biggie Small & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations. The detective will be working with Kyle Long of Suits to write the script.

As for a director, fans of The People v. O.J. Simpson, will be pleased to know that Anthony Hemingway will be joining the crew. Hemingway is also set to produce the show alongside Mark Taylor.

With the increase in popularity, the scripted true crime genre is taking hold on television, it’s no wonder that the murder of Tupac and Biggie Smalls is being dragged into the limelight. Other channels have also spoken about creating shows for other famous crimes, such as the JonBenet Ramsey case, the serial killings of Robert Durst, and even a look into the deadly Hurricane Katrina.

What other past crimes do you think should get their own show?

[H/T The Hollywood Reporter]