Major Rapper Too Short Being Investigated For Rape

Hip-hop star Too Short has been named as the suspect in a rape case.

According to TMZ, the alleged victim of the incident was one of the “Blow The Whistle” rapper’s protegees who appeared in several videos and other projects with him.

Short’s protegee claims that she is a virgin and was explicit in telling law enforcement officials that her seductive videos should not indicate that she gave him consent to have sex with her.

Following the alleged rape, the woman went straight to the cops. However, Too Short maintains that no such incident happened.

Sources close to the 50-year-old musician have expressed that he claims that he never had sexual contact with his female protegee. Too Short views her going to the police with rape allegations is her way of extorting him.

Short’s sources say that he dropped her from his record label and that she devised a plan to get revenge on him by claiming he raped her. Too Short also believes that she was making an effort get back on his label.

