Tony Romo Avoids Question About Tom Brady Possibly Leaving Patriots During CBS Broadcast

With Tom Brady set to become a free agent for the first time in his career following the 2019 campaign, there are questions about his future with the New England Patriots. The belief is that he will either return to the team or retire, but everything is on the table. Former quarterback Tony Romo also added to the intrigue with his non-answer during Sunday’s broadcast.

During this battle between the Patriots and the Cleveland Browns, CBS announcer Jim Nantz asked Romo if he could picture Brady playing for any other team. The longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback did ultimately respond, but it took some time. There was actually what was described as a pregnant pause before he responded with something that didn’t provide much information.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s not that I know anything, it’s just that I am understanding [wanting to play in another organization],” Romo said, per Courtney Fallon.

This comment added to the intrigue created on Sunday morning when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that no one inside the Patriots’ organization has any idea what Brady will do at the end of the season. According to some sources, the key to the veteran quarterback returning to the building will be his relationship with owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick.

“I can tell you this: The working relationship with Tom and Bill (Belichick) right now is terrific,” one source said to ESPN.

Another person inside the organization told ESPN that it’s impossible to count out Kraft in terms of convincing Brady to make a return for what would be his 21st season in the league.

If accurate, the Patriots still have an opportunity to bring Brady back for yet another year in New England, which would help him achieve his goal of playing until he is 45 years old. However, some discussions may ultimately need to take place between him and the team’s front office before this happens.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the veteran in Brady is frustrated with recent developments in this team. Specifically, the constant changes at wide receiver. As Rapoport explained, Brady put a lot of time and effort into getting Antonio Brown up to speed and on the same page with the offense, but the wideout was released after only one game.

Additionally, Brady also worked with Josh Gordon and kept him involved with the team even when his future was in doubt due to substance abuse issues. The Patriots placed Gordon on Injured Reserve this week, and the belief is that he will no longer be with the team in a matter of days or weeks.

Whether this frustration will result in Brady leaving the only team he has ever known at the end of the year is yet to be determined, but many view Romo’s lack of a definitive response as very telling.

(Photo Credit: Kathryn Riley/Getty)