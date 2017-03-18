Missing College Student Found Submerged In River Weeks After Sending Mysterious Final Text

Almost two months ago, 20-year-old Toni Anderson was on her way home from work late at night when she got pulled over. She sent a friend the text “OMG just got pulled over again.” at 4:42 AM, which was the last anyone had heard from her. On March 10, authorities in Kansas City, MO pulled Anderson’s body from her car, which had been submerged in a river, finally giving the Anderson family closure in the mysterious case.

UP NEXT: 20-Year-Old Sends Mysterious Text Before Strange Disappearance

Videos by PopCulture.com

Authorities say Anderson’s vehicle had been submerged in the river for weeks, but found no evidence of foul play. Considering this was an ongoing investigation, authorities didn’t elaborate any further, other than trying to allay the public’s concerns. Authorities made sure to emphasize that this was an accidental tragedy when speaking with Anderson’s mother Liz.

“I am relieved that it was nothing more than a tragic accident,” Liz confessed to PEOPLE. “There was no foul play; [Toni] had no broken bones, and there was nothing on her body that would indicate any type of a struggle,” explained Liz. “It is horrible. But they finally found her, and now we have a bit of closure.”

Around 4:00 AM on the morning of her disappearance, Anderson left her job at the Chrome Club to meet a friend. 30 minutes later, Anderson was pulled over for an illegal lane change, according to police records. Anderson used her debit card at a gas station around 4:30 AM and less than 15 minutes later, sent the text about getting pulled over again.

The mystery arose from the confusion around the text, making people wonder if her text was in regards to getting pulled over earlier for the illegal lane change or if she had gotten pulled over after the stop at the gas station.

Making the situation even more alarming was that, at the time, someone had been driving around the area pretending to be a police officer, going so far as to pull people over. One woman reported one such event on Facebook, saying, “I called 911 as he scared me half to death and almost caused several accidents. Who knows what would have happened had this person gotten someone to pull over and stop.”

Rather than Toni being the target of one of these altercations, Liz said, “[Police] believe she was confused and was turning around in a park, and that her GPS may have directed her to go the wrong way.” She added, “If you look at the boat ramp she drove off of, it looks like a regular road — especially at night, when it’s dark.”

“The police told me that her window was down and that her seat belt was off, so they figure she was trying to get out,” Liz elaborated. “The current of the river was too strong and the cold water rushed in just too quick for her to escape. That’s what the police have determined.”

MORE NEWS:

[H/T PEOPLE]