Tomi Lahren Almost Got Jumped At Inauguration, Tells All In New Video

The outspoken and sometimes polarizing Tomi Lahren has recently revealed she was close to being assaulted during Trump’s inauguration.

Lahren says it’s no wonder a lot of Donald Trump supporters were a no-show at the inauguration because the streets were filled with left wing mobs ready to attack. The young political commentator spoke with TMZ and revealed the “loving, tolerant left” attacked her car as she was heading to the inaugural ball.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the conversation, Lahren revealed that the attackers of her car were the “peaceful” protesters sporting black lives matter hoodies. She says the viciousness in the air is why the Trump crowd was smaller than other inaugurations.

The day of the inauguration, Lahren took to Facebook to tell fellow Trump supporters to “take the high road” when protestors try to disrupt the peaceful transition of power.

“The country and the world will hold us to a different standard than the opposition, the protesters, marchers, Hard Left and violent dissent. They will be waiting and hoping we stoop to their level. Prove them wrong,” Lahren wrote on Facebook. “Show these folks we are proud Americans and we hold ourselves to a higher standard.”

“If they taunt you, heckle you or otherwise antagonize you for attending the inauguration or supporting our President- take the high road,” she continued. “Don’t let their negativity, pessimism, or insecurities bring you down.”

Though Trump campaigned on the huge crowd sizes, the turnout for the inauguration of President Donald Trump appeared to be smaller than that of his predecessor as measured by side-by-side photos of the two events.

The side-by-side images show us that the 2009 inauguration of President Barack Obama show more attendees than on the National Mall for Trump. There is empty ground exposed in the Trump photos. The same spots were almost entirely covered eight years ago when estimates at the time suggested 1.8 million people attended the inauguration.

The photo of Trump’s inauguration was taken from television during his speech — peak time for the crowd.

The photo of Obama’s inauguration was taken by Getty and doesn’t indicate the time, but Trump’s should represent his largest audience. When President Obama took the oath of office in 2009, conditions were clear with temperatures were in the 20s. Eight years later, temperatures hovered in the high 40s with intermittent rain.

Another sign attendance for Trump’s inauguration could be lower: Metro ridership. Per WMATA, the Washington area transit authority, as of 11 am, 193,000 trips had been taken on the city’s subway system. At the same hour in 2009, that number was 513,000, according to WMATA. The same time for the second Obama inauguration saw 317,000 riders, and President George W. Bush’s second inauguration saw 197,000 riders by 11 am.

[H/T TMZ, CNN, Facebook]