Tom Hiddleston Apologizes for Golden Globes Speech

Last night’s Golden Globe Awards was full of memorable moments, most of them positive, but one moment in particular stood out as being construed as negative and dismissive. The moment came when Tom Hiddleston accepted the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and his nerves got the best of him, resulting in his message coming out muddled.

The actor attempted to convey how powerful it was to be in a war-torn country where doctors told him that they distracted themselves from everyday horrors by watching a series in which he starred. Instead, his message came across as if he was bragging about how people all across the globe were enamored with his show and his performance in it.

People vocally expressed disappointment in the actor, especially on a night where so many people were delivering powerful political messages, for taking the opportunity to appear egotistical. Realizing how his words came across, Hiddleston took to Facebook to clear up the matter.

The actor admits that his words were “inelegantly expressed” and that his “nerves got the better of” him, while also tagging charitable organizations.

We can only imagine what it’s like to stare out at an audience of your peers and attempt to deliver an eloquent message, so we can take Hiddleston’s word for what his intentions were. Considering this should have been one of the highlights of his career, we’re sure he feels awful that things turned out so negative.

