Tom Hanks Loves His Forrest Gump Running Butt

During a recent appearance on the British talk show The Graham Norton Show, Tom Hanks chatted alongside Olympic gold medalist runner Mo Farah, and host Norton couldn’t help but compare the runner to Hanks’ Oscar-winning performance in Forrest Gump. Hanks remembered the experience of filming the movie fondly, and more specifically, misses the condition his body was in.

Although Hanks’ butt might not currently be in the same condition as it was in 1994, he can at least be glad that there are no bullets in it, unlike Gump’s.

In addition to reminiscing about the iconic role, Hanks went one step further and even recited some of his favorite bits of dialogue from the film. Granted, he was provided a cue card to make sure he delivered the lines correctly, but it’s always impressive to see how easily an actor like Hanks can slip into a character he played 20 years ago and recreate the exact dialect.

