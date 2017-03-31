Todd Chrisley Sets The Record Straight About Those ‘Back Taxes’

Todd Chrisley has officially addressed the rumors that he owes more than $800k in back taxes to the government.

On Thursday night, the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch was traveling through LAX when an interviewer from TMZ caught up with him to ask about the recent reports that he owes a massive sum to the state of Georgia.

Check out the video of Todd Chrisley addressing his unpaid “back taxes” here.

When the reporter first initiates a conversation with the 47-year-old reality star, he mentions the fact that there are rumors that Todd owes $800k.

“Well, do you believe everything that you report?” Chrisley said.

The interviewer then replied by saying “no,” and then wanted to confirm that the rumors were indeed false.

“No, not true. You know what, listen, people love to write a story because our name sells the story. That’s why you’re out here right now. We’re flattered by the attention.”

Todd Chrisley then mentioned his real estate portfolio and that he has multiple houses in several states.

“See you have the story wrong,” he said. “First of all, I have homes in four states. Nashville, Florida, Georgia, and here [California].”

When asked how he was going to go about diffusing the situation, Chrisley concluded by saying, “I don’t need to settle something that’s not true.”

The news was first reported by WSB-TV that Todd was in a huge amount of debt and that the state had initiated an investigation on the Chrisley family.

The station claimed that Todd and his wife Julie “dodged paying state income taxes for years.” The documents that WSB-TV obtained were from the Fulton County court records, and show that the Georgia Department of Revenue filed $770,990.78 worth of liens against Todd and Julie.

Kyle Chrisley, Todd’s estranged son, even spoke out about his father.

“I think he’s trying to hide money,” he said. “He doesn’t like to pay what he owes.”

The State is not allowed to comment on whether or not there is an official investigation into the Chrisley family.

What are your thoughts about Todd Chrisley denying the rumor that he owes almost $800k in back taxes?

