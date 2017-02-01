Titanic’s James Cameron Settles Raft Debate Once And For All

Everyone has an opinion about the raft scene in Titanic, and its usually the same one. Jack and Rose’s final moments before Jack succumbed to hypothermia always seems to rankle someone.

“Rose could have made room on the door!”

“Jack didn’t have to die!”

Mythbusters even did an episode about it, saying that Leonardo DiCaprio’s character could have used Kate Winslet’s life preserver to give the raft extra support to carry both of them.

But director James Cameron isn’t buying that nonsense and he debunked the theory in a conversation with the Daily Beast.

“Look, it’s very, very simple: you read page 147 of the script and it says, ‘Jack gets off the board and gives his place to her so that she can survive.’ It’s that simple. You can do all the post-analysis you want,” Cameron began.

“OK, so let’s really play that out: you’re Jack, you’re in water that’s 28 degrees, your brain is starting to get hypothermia. Mythbusters asks you to now go take off your life vest, take hers off, swim underneath this thing, attach it in some way that it won’t just wash out two minutes later—which means you’re underwater tying this thing on in 28-degree water, and that’s going to take you five to ten minutes, so by the time you come back up you’re already dead.”

Say anything you want about Cameron taking forever to make a movie, but that’s probably because the guy is so thorough in his thought process.

“His best choice was to keep his upper body out of the water and hope to get pulled out by a boat or something before he died,” he continued. “They’re fun guys and I loved doing that show with them, but they’re full of s**t.”

So there you have it. Jack had to die, and the Mythbusters are wrong. But if they’re wrong about that, what else have they gotten wrong over the years?

