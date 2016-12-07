‘This Is Us’ Star Milo Ventimiglia Shows Off His Push-Up Skills

Ellen DeGeneres gets to have all the fun. Not only did she get to sit down and chat with This is Us star, Milo Ventimiglia, but she got to lay on his back while he did a few push-ups. It was impressive when Ventimiglia was the one doing the push-ups, when it was DeGeneres’ turn, it was just hilarious.

Ventimiglia stopped by the show for a couple of reasons. One, his popular show, This is Us, is hitting its mid-season break. Two, he was recently added to PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive issue. In the issue, Ventimiglia is pictured eating some Chinese take-out alone in the kitchen, “casually” messing with his hair and “accidentally” showing off his strong bicep.

“I’ve gotta say, you’re a fit guy,” DeGeneres noted commenting on both the photo and Ventimiglia in person. “When I’m hugging you, you’re like solid.”

Complimenting Ventimiglia’s solid figure and recent sexy title was DeGeneres’ perfect segway into talking about an emotional and physically demanding scene from the most recent episode of This is Us.

(Don’t worry, there are no major spoilers)

In the scene, the character Randall, played by Sterling K. Brown, takes a moment to remember a time when he got to really connect with his father, played by Ventimiglia. The memory involved a young Randall laying on his father’s back while he did push-ups. Well, that scene soon turned into a series of push-up challenges behind the scenes.

“And then, backstage, we thought, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be funny if we put Sterling on my back and see how many push-ups I can do?” Ventimiglia said.

All of a sudden, Ventimiglia offered to do a push-up with DeGeneres on his back – and he did just that! With ease!

Of course, when it was time to switch, DeGeneres was having a bit of a hard time, though she managed to do two push-ups with a little bit of help from Ventimiglia. Watch the video below.

