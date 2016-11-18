‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Admits Contract Has Mandatory Weight Loss Clause

Chrissy Metz and the character she plays on This Is Us will be making parallel journeys, the actress has revealed.

Her contract includes a mandatory weight loss clause since her character’s story follows her struggle with weight, the actress shared with Entertainment Tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In our contract, it did state that that would be a part of it, to lose the weight in the trajectory of the character as she comes to find herself,” Metz said.

The 37-year-old actress does not resent the clause, but is actually happy about it.

“That was a win-win for me,” she explained. “Because it’s one thing to try to do it on your own. But as human beings, it’s an ego thing: We’re more likely to do something for someone else.”

Her character especially seems to resonate with the hit show’s millions of viewers.

“I think everyone has shame about something, whether it’s a lack of a relationship with a child or maybe their weight or a lack of communication within their marriage,” Metz said of the reason she thinks people connect with Kate. “Everyone can relate to that because we all have something that we’re like, ‘God, I can work on that or I wish I was better at doing this.’”

This story first appeared at Womanista.