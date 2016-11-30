Thief Steals Bucket Of Gold In Broad Daylight

It’s not often you find a bucket of gold just sitting on the back of a truck. So, when one New York man happened to come across one in Midtown Manhattan, he took the opportunity to nab it – in the middle of the day. The man then carried the bucket away for blocks before disappearing from surveillance.

The black, 5-gallon bucket was sitting in the back of an armored truck parked at the curb. The guard responsible for the truck took a moment to grab something out of the cab, leaving the back of the truck open and unattended. This was when the man took his chance.

In the video, the man, wearing a down vest and long-sleeves who seemed to be possibly in his 50’s, was casually walking around, but clearly eyeing the truck. When he noticed that the guard was gone, he walked over calmly, grabbed the bucket, took a quick look around, and walked away like nothing happened.

Of course, he was clearly carrying a very heavy bucket with him. It’s likely that the man had no idea what was actually in the bucket as it wasn’t labeled sealed shut.

“I think he just seen an opportunity and took the pail and walked off,” said Detective Martin Pastor when the theft occurred on September 29, 2016.

The man then continued to walk the streets of New York in broad daylight carrying his bucket. According to footage, he made his way down 48th Street, then stopped to take a break – the bucket was very heavy, remember – then he crossed the street and walked down Fifth Avenue. Eventually he made his way down Third Avenue where he disappeared around 48th Street. The journey took him an hour.

Why was the bucket so heavy? It contained 86 pounds of gold flakes that are estimated to be worth $1.6 million. As of today, Detective Pastor believes that the man is living in Florida. However, the bucket and gold is nowhere to be found.

[H/T New York Times, The Mercury News]