There’s A Massive Issue With Kylie Jenner’s New Calendar

Kylie Jenner‘s highly sought after 2017 calendar has a seriously massive flaw. The 19-year-old model‘s birthday is listed on the wrong day in the calendar!

The calendar, which is sold exclusively on her website KylieJennershop.com, listed her 20th birthday on August 20. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was actually born on the August 10.

See the photos here.

Despite the epic fail, the calendar buyers will still be able to look at a bunch of wildly sexy photos of the Lip Kit creator such as the one where Kylie is posing with in a revealing black outfit while draping a massive snake around her shoulders. Check out the photos here.

Apparently the misprint has appeared on multiple calendars since it was released several weeks ago. It’s possible that all of them were printed with the screwup, according to TMZ.

Kylie’s team hasn’t responded for comment.

This isn’t the first time that Kylie’s company has been criticized for quality. Her cosmetics company was labeled as a huge failure by the Better Business Bureau this past summer.

Kylie Cosmetics received an overwhelming amount of complaints for problems such as security breaches, and packages getting stolen or damaged. Many customers claimed that they attempted to purchase the products, but never even heard back from the company.

While Kylie Inc. may have dropped the ball on getting her birthday right on the calendar; she clearly isn’t too stressed about it. Jenner recently shared photos to ring in the New Year while laying poolside with one of her BFF’s.

One photo shows Jenner with her back towards the camera, putting her famous rear end display. Kylie was rocking a black and green one piece that showed off her toned curvy figure while enjoying some sunshine.

She captioned the photo: “new year who dis.”

new year who dis A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:11pm PST

Do you think Kylie will be firing people for this mistake on her 2017 calendar?

[H/T TMZ]