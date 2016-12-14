The OA: First Trailer For Netflix Sci-Fi Series Released

After Stranger Things we’re willing to give just about any original programming on Netflix a shot, however The OA looks absolutley brilliant based on the first trailer for the series.

The new sci-fi thriller series, which releases this Friday, centers around a young blind woman who went missing. She returns to her hometown years later with her vision fully restored.

Exactly how this happened remains a complete mystery, mostly because she refuses to speak about what happened to her while she was gone…

Whatever happened, it certainly wasn’t natural.

Let the theories commence!

The OA releases on Friday, December 16 and we will definitely be watching this series unfold.

The Netflix original series The OA, which launches this Friday, is from visionaries Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij (Sound of My Voice, The East), who created and wrote the eight chapter, mind-bending odyssey together.The show begins with a missing blind girl in her twenties, Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling), who comes home to the community she grew up in with her sight restored. Some hail her a miracle, others a dangerous mystery, but Prairie won’t talk about her seven years missing with the FBI or her parents.

Marling stars in the series and Batmanglij directs all episodes. The series also stars Emory Cohen (Brooklyn, The Place Beyond the Pines), Scott Wilson (The Walking Dead, Junebug), Phyllis Smith (The Office), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter, Fury, Dig), Alice Krige (Star Trek: First Contact, Silent Hill), Patrick Gibson (The Tudors), Brendan Meyer (Mr. Young, The Guest) and newcomers Ian Alexander and Brandon Perea.