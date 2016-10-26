‘The Haves and The Have Nots’ Star Tika Sumpter Welcomes First Baby

It’s a girl for Tika Sumpter!

The Haves and The Have Nots star has welcomed her first child, who she has named Ella-Loren, PEOPLE confirms.

The new mom took to Twitter to share the news and give a shout-out to moms, dads and caretakers everywhere.

“I’m slow clapping for each and every one of you. It ain’t no joke,” the actress Tweeted.

Dear Mom’s, dad’s and caretakers, I’m slow clapping for each and every one of you. It ain’t no joke. 🍼🛌 pic.twitter.com/le4Yizay7R — Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) October 25, 2016

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.