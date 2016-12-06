Texas Sinkhole Kills Sheriff’s Deputy

In San Antonio over the weekend, a massive sinkhole opened up and swallowed the vehicle of Deputy Dora Linda Solis Nishihara, submerging it in 12 feet of water. Tragically, Nishihara has passed away following the terrible incident.

Large sinkhole swallows Texas sheriff’s deputy — killing her in ‘terrible tragedy’ https://t.co/JDkppl36U4 pic.twitter.com/bGG2S8EBFc — People Magazine (@people) December 6, 2016

Bexar County Sheriff Susan Pamerleau confirmed the news on the department’s Facebook page, writing, “We are heartbroken to confirm Deputy Dora Linda (Solis) Nishihara passed away after her car fell into a sinkhole Sunday.”

Nishihara was reportedly off-duty at the time the massive sinkhole opened up, spreading the width of the entire road. The hole appeared adjacent to a 96-inch sewer line, so once the road opened up, the hole was filled with swiftly moving water, according to the fire department. It’s also possible that a rupture of the sewer line is what caused the sinkhole in the first place.

The sinkhole swallowed a second car in the incident, with the driver receiving aid from civilians to get to safety. Sadly, Nishihara’s vehicle was almost 90% submerged at the time of the fire department’s arrival, with the cab of the truck being completely submerged.

A statement from the fire department revealed, “After a thorough risk assessment it was determined that attempting to enter the sinkhole was too risky, and the conditions inside the cab of vehicle number two were not consistent with maintaining life.” It continued, “The area around the hole was unstable and further collapses were witnessed by crews on scene.”

