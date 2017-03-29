Teenage Burglars Killed By AR-15 After Breaking Into Oklahoma House

Police in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma are working a breaking and entering case that turned into a triple fatality.

Three teens said to be 16 years old, 17 years old and 18 years old, put on face masks and broke into a home during the day and were confronted by one of the homeowners.

The man, 23 years old, wielded an AR-15 rifle which police claim he used to defend himself and his property by firing on the suspects and consequently killing all three of them.

Reportedly, two of the teens died in the kitchen of the home, while the third teen made it to the driveway before falling to the ground and “succumbing to his injuries.”

Nick Mahoney, a Wagoner County Sheriff’s Deputy, said that the teens broke into the home by smashing a glass door on the backside of the home. He went on to say, “Preliminary investigation looks like it’s self-defense. This may be a case of ‘stand-your-ground,’ however, it’s still too early to say for sure, and we’re still looking into all aspects of this.”

Deputy Mahoney went on to say that the homeowner, whose father was also inside the residence at the time of the crime, was cooperative and that neither men were harmed during the incident.

A fourth suspect was found to be involved in the crime. A 21-year-old woman named Elizabeth Marie Rodriguez turned herself in and is said to have been the “getaway driver.”

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with “three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree burglary.” At this time it’s not known if a bond has been set.

It was reported that in the state of Oklahoma anyone suspected of committing a felony crime that ultimately results in death can face charges of murder, even if they themselves did not actually kill anyone.

Reportedly, this incident follows a series of previous home invasions in the area.

A neighbor told reporters that everyone in the neighborhood has been more cautious lately because of that. He stated, “We’ve noticed a lot more people driving slow through the neighborhood, more than one at a time.”

At this point, police have no evidence that the three dead teens were responsible for other break-in’s, but it is still an ongoing investigation.

