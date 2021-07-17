'Blue Bloods' and 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor Indicted for Murder

✖

Actor Isaiah stokes was indicted for murder on Friday according to a report by The New York Post. Stokes is best known for appearances on Law & Order: SVU, Blue Bloods and Boardwalk Empire, but now he may be living a crime story himself. Prosecutors say Stokes shot another man in broad daylight back in February.

Stokes, 41 allegedly ambushed 37-year-old Tyrone Jones in the Jamaica, Queens neighborhood of New York City on the afternoon of Feb. 7. Authorities say he shot Jones about a dozen times, while the other man was sitting idly in his car. Stokes lives in Queens, and was arrested on Friday on a three-count indictment including charges of second-degree murder and illegal weapons possession. The Queens District Attorney's Office is handling his case.

(Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ)

As evidence, prosecutors are presenting surveillance footage which they say shows Stokes getting out of a vehicle near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street before approaching Jones. Jones was sitting in a parked white Jeep Grand Cherokee. The footage shows the suspect firing 11 shots at Jones, who was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders. He was only a mile and a half away from his home.

Prosecutors have still not explained their theory on a motive for the murder, so Stokes' connection to Jones is unclear. Stokes could face 25 years to life in prison if he is convicted. He is due back in court on Monday.

"The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in a statement. "Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm."

Stokes made one appearance on SVU back in 2009. He then appeared in one episode of Boardwalk Empire in 2011, playing the character Louis in the episode "Battle of the Century." He was in two episodes of The Americans in 2013 as Paul, and two episodes of Louie as "Spitting Guy" and "Drugstore employee in 2011 and 2014.

Stokes had similarly split appearances on Blue Bloods — first in 2012, when he was designated simply "leader" in the episode "No Questions Asked," and then in 2015 as "Perp #2" in the episode "Through the Looking Glass." Stokes' most recent TV appearance was in a 2019 episode of Power as a character named Mozzy. So far, he has not commented publicly on the allegations against him.