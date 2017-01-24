Teen Mom OG Star Amber Portwood Debuts New Pink Hair

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood drastically changed her Marilyn Monroe platinum blonde ‘do over the weekend.

The reality star showed off her newly dyed pink hair on Instagram in a series of photos, MTV reports. “I am pink…and I love it,” she captioned one of the photos. She posted another angle of her new ‘do writing, “Messy hair…Who cares.”

I am pink now…And I love it 💕 A photo posted by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

Messy hair…Who cares 💖 A photo posted by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

She shared her photo on Twitter as well and her fiancé Matt Baier tweeted her saying, “I love it.”

