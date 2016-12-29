Teen Mom OG Cast Blasts Farrah Abraham For Calling Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend That ‘Disgusting Word’

The stars of Teen Mom OG sat down for a reunion episode, and the cast absolutely blasted Farrah Abraham for calling Amber Portwood‘s boyfriend a “disgusting word.”

Teen Mom OG Twitter account shared a video from the Unseen Moments special with the caption: “It’s hard to win with Farrah, but can Amber clear the air about their reunion fight? Don’t miss #TeenMomOG Unseen Moments TONIGHT at 9/8c.”

It’s hard to win with Farrah, but can Amber clear the air about their reunion fight? Don’t miss #TeenMomOG Unseen Moments TONIGHT at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/DqPBS3PNQU — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) December 12, 2016

The conflict began after Farrah Abraham said Amber Portwood’s boyfriend, Matt Baier, looked like a “pedophile.”

At the dramatic season 6 reunion special of Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood actually took a swing at Farrah Abraham. Check out the video of the brawl here.

Abraham recently spoke out about the issue.

“I didn’t have to attend the rest of the reunion or specials [because of what I consider Amber’s] criminal behavior,” she said. “MTV legal has said I no longer will ever have to work with or around Maci, Catelynn, or Amber.”

Abraham continued by saying: “They are not to be trusted, and the network knows how to keep them sequestered together and myself separate from now on.”

Portwood has taken to Instagram to defend her actions. She posted on social media: “So they cut out Michael literally screaming in my face calling me a b–ch and him putting his hands on Matt’s neck!! After 8 years this is so disrespectful..I’ve worked too hard on myself to take this kind of disrespect.”

What are your thoughts about this feud between Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham?

