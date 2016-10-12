Teen Mom 2 Star Chelsea Houska Shows Off Bare Baby Bump And New Wedding Rings

Proud mama showing off her baby bump!

Chelsea Houska is over the moon about her pregnancy and took to social media to show off her growing bump, ET reports.

On Sunday, the South Dakota native posted a picture on Instagram of her pet pig, Pete, snuggled up to her bare bump.

“Pete snuggling little baby (my belly button looks extra weird from when I had it pierced),” she captioned the photo.

If the pregnancy wasn’t enough to celebrate, Houska recently tied the knot to her longtime love, Cole DeBoer, on Oct. 1 in a small outdoor ceremony with their parents and siblings.

On Tuesday, she joked to her fans on Twitter, “My wedding rings barely fit on my swollen pregnant sausage fingers.”

A fan tweeted to her and asked if they could see her wedding rings and she happily obliged.

