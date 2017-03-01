Kailyn Lowry Reveals New Update About Pregnancy

Kailyn Lowry has revealed all-new details about her pregnancy. The Teen Mom 2 star shed light on how life is going while expecting her third child during an appearance on the MTV series’ aftershow TM2 Live!.

“I’m 17 weeks,” the 24-year-old said, according to MTV.

While Lowry was open about how far along she is in her third pregnancy, she wasn’t ready to divulge on who is the “mystery father.”

“I’m not going to talk about that,” the mother of Isaac and Lincoln said. Kail explained that she simply is “not ready yet” to reveal who the father is.

Kailyn spoke out about the moment she broke the news to Isaac’s father, Jo Rivera.

“Jo and I were able to address our concerns and talk about things moving forward,” she said. “Ultimately, he was happy for me and he said, ‘Babies are blessings.’ So I couldn’t ask for a better support system from him.”

Kailyn feels that she will not get a positive reaction from her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

“As far as Javi goes, we didn’t have a conversation because we clearly don’t know how to have a healthy conversation,” she said.

Last Thursday, Kailyn took to her blog to tell her fans that she was pregnant.

“If you’ve googled my name the past few weeks, the speculation of so many things have surfaced — no one knows what’s true, what’s false and what really goes on in my day-to-day life. Since everyone can’t wait for the confirmation; here it goes. I am pregnant,” the post reads.

She continued by writing: “I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines.”

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out,” she continued. “This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

