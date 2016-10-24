Taylor Swift Gives Deposition For Alleged Groping

Back in June 2013, Taylor Swift was allegedly groped by a radio DJ during a meet and greet. In 2015, Swift filed an “assault and battery” lawsuit against the DJ, and has been fighting ever since. Recently, her video deposition came to light.

According to E News, documents were obtained that included details into the alleged incident, as well as a transcript for the video deposition. Swift recently tried to have the video sealed for privacy, but the judge denied her request. However, she was able to seal a photo that is being used as evidence.

The deposition accuses 98.5 KYGO DJ David Mueller of putting his hand up Swift’s dress during the meet and greet.

“Right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, he took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there,” she explained in the video. “It was completely intentional, I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life.”

In the moment, Swift said she felt “frantic” and “distressed.” She continued to explain that she had never felt so violated before in her life. To make matters worse, the incident happened during a meet and greet, which are supposed to be welcoming events where thanks are given to those visiting. She said, “… for someone to violate that hospitality in that way, I was completely stunned.”

After the incident, Mueller filed a lawsuit against Swift, saying that she was to blame for his getting fired from KYGO. He claims that Swift’s claims about being groped were false. It was in response to that suit that Swift filed against Mueller.

Swift says that any money she wins from this suit will go to a charity to help women who are victims of “sexual assault and personal disregard.

