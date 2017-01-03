Susan Sarandon’s Daughter Eva Amurri Martino Fires Back At Critics After Revealing Son’s Head Injury

Eva Amurri Martino is speaking out again.

Susan Sarandon‘s daughter is thanking her supporters for their love after she revealed that her young son suffered from a cracked skull after the family’s night nurse fell asleep while holding him and dropped him on the floor, PEOPLE reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The mama of two said that the end of the year was tough for her and that she believes she is struggling with some sort of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, potentially linked to a form of Postpartum Depression.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has reached out with words of comfort or to share their own stories the past 24 hours. It is so moving to know there are so many of you who are wishing our sweet boy well, and who are rooting us on as a family,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’d like to say one thing, which is that Parenthood is not a competition. Nobody gets an award at the end of all of it for doing it the best or most perfect way. All that matters is how we make our children feel, how we feel about them, and how we feel about ourselves as parents,” Amurri Martino continued.

While she said she’s been on the receiving end of encouragement and positivity since admitting her struggle, she’s also been heavily criticized by some.

“To those who have expressed judgment, cruelty, and criticism of me, my choices, or my fragility during this time — I’m not going to justify myself to you. But I sincerely wish that 2017 brings you enough self love and confidence that you no longer feel the need to tear down another person during their darkest moment. Peace, please. Xx EAM,” she concluded.

In her first blog post, the star revealed that although her son’s injury was incredibly traumatic, he has recovered and is thriving.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com