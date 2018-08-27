Gene Simmons’ Daughter Speaks Out Against Katey Sagal For Revealing Dad’s Affair

Gene Simmons‘s daughter, Sophie Simmons, has officially spoken out about Kate Sagal’s new memoir in which the Sons of Anarchy star revealed the on-and-off affair with the KISS lead singer.

On Tuesday, 24-year-old Sophie joined the Allegedly With Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss podcast to discuss the memoir.

“I feel like it’s no one’s business, really,” she said. “I mean, if Katey wants to write a book about her life, cool — but to write about someone and then have it affect their family I feel like is a really kind of low place to go to try and sell a book.”

Sophie then became rather angry and threw a massive zinger in Sagal’s direction.

“And she should probably look at her own family — I’m just saying — before pointing fingers …because other people could write books too.”

In Katey Sagal’s new memoir titled Grace Notes: My Recollections, the 63-year-old actress revealed that she first met Gene Simmons back in the ’70s while working as a singing waitress at a bar.

“At first, I thought Gene was really weird,” she wrote. “I took him home with me that night because he was quite persuasive, and I like men.”

Even though Sophie was angered about Sagal airing out her father’s dirty laundry in public, she explained that the issue won’t have a damage impact on the Simmons family.

“It really doesn’t affect us — we’re so tight as a family,” she explained. “My parents are so crazy in love. I mean, congrats to the one groupie who thought they got ahead, but apparently didn’t. … You’re a really talented actress, so it worked out.”

Gene Simmons married his wife Shannon Tweed back in 2011. The two have been together for decades and have two children together, Sophie and their 28-year-old son Nick.

Katey Sagal is in her fourth marriage to Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter. The two share a 10-year-old daughter together named Esme. Sagal has two other children from her third marriage to drummer Jack White: 22-year-old Sarah and 21-year-old Jackson.

Sagal also opened up about her past drug abuse, alcohol addiction, and time during her stint on the beloved sitcom Married with Children in her new memoir. Learn more here.

