Sugar Bear Responds To Mama June’s Abuse Allegations

Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson has spoken out against the claims by his ex Mama June Shannon that he was physically and emotionally abusive during their relationship.

The ex-couple, who share daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, split in 2014 and in late January he married Jennifer Lamb after dating for just over a year.

Sugar Bear spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, saying, “The abuse allegations are not true. June is saying these things because she’s pissed at me. I never hurt any kid.”

On Monday, Page Six published an on-camera interview with Mama June in which the reality star said, “It’s time the world sees him for what he is.”

She continued, “[Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon’s] eye buckle was caused by him… because he got mad. So many emotional and physical scars with the kids.”

It seems she was referring to an incident in October 2012 when Pumpkin, then 12-years-old, was taken to hospital after suffering an eye injury. At the time it was claimed Sugar Bear had tossed her a set of car keys he’d expected her to catch and which instead struck her in the face, The National Enquirer reported.

The 37-year-old who found fame on TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, also alleged that Alana, 11, has a strained relationship with her father.

Sugar Bear, who appeared close to Honey Boo Boo when she was a bridesmaid at his wedding to Jennifer, insists he is not the villain in the piece.

“I have text messages where I text June and try to talk to Alana, but no response back from her,” Sugar Bear told ET. “The last time I saw Alana was at mine and Jennifer’s wedding. I’ve tried to stay in touch with my daughter but June won’t let me. June’s a damn liar. I would never hurt Alana in any way.”

Honey Boo Boo and her family were thrust into the limelight after she appeared on an episode of the beauty pageant show Toddlers And Tiaras in 2009.

Three years later family was handed their own breakout show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, but this was cancelled in 2014. Following the cancellation, she and Sugar Bear attempted to patch up their relationship with a stint on Marriage Boot Camp, before going their separate ways.

Mama June recently underwent a dramatic weight loss with a little surgical help and is currently starring in her own reality show Mama June: From Hot To Not on WE tv.

