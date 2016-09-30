Stolen Jose Fernandez Jersey Returned To High School

On Thursday, reports surfaced that one of Jose Fernandez‘s old baseball jerseys had been stolen from Alonso High School during a candlelight vigil held in tribute to the fallen Miami Marlins pitcher.

However, on Friday morning, the thief apparently came to his/her senses and realized how horribly disrespectful this act was. The jersey has since been returned to its proper owner, according to CBS Sports.

Ryan Bass, the Sports Director at CBS Tampa posted a photo of the jersey with the caption: “Jose Fernandez’s stolen high school jersey was returned to Alonso High last night. Glad someone did the right thing. #WTSP”

Jose Fernandez’s stolen high school jersey was returned to Alonso High last night. Glad someone did the right thing. #WTSP pic.twitter.com/Yaz82de1Cy — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) September 30, 2016

While Alonso High School still had another Jose Fernandez jersey in their possession, it was a despicable act to steal the jersey in the first place.

Before his untimely passing, Fernandez had a very promising future with the MLB and was also looking forward to becoming a father.

Fernandez’s agent, Scott Boras recalled: “When he found out he was going to be a father he wanted to know: ‘Am I going to be a good father?’ and I told him, ‘You’re going to be a great father, because you’re going to treat your child like your mother treated you. And you’ll know exactly what to do.’ The next day he bought a glove and put Penelope on it for his unborn daughter.”

Boras also told PEOPLE about how much the late pitcher valued his relationships with the ones he cared for the most. “He pitched for his mother and grandmother,” Boras stated. “What a relationship. Rarely do you see a mother and a son and grandmother while in the middle of Major League game reflect a relationship that was so loving and so close.”

Although stealing the Jose Fernandez jersey from Alonso High was an awful act, the school and all of Jose’s fans appreciate the fact that the thief decided to return it to the rightful owners.

We continue to extend our condolences to the Fernandez family in the wake of Jose’s tragic death.

[H/T CBS Sports]