Sons Of Anarchy: Emilio Rivera Teases Us With Yet Another Mayans MC Photo

Sons of Anarchy alum Emilio Rivera has treated his followers on social media to yet another Mayans MC teaser photo.

Rivera shared the snap with the caption: “#Rollout #MayanMonday who’s Riding ?…Follow @mayansmc_onfx #mayansmc #Kurtsutter #MarcusAlvarez @sutterink.”

#Rollout #MayanMonday who’s Riding ?…Follow @mayansmc_onfx #mayansmc #Kurtsutter #MarcusAlvarez @sutterink A photo posted by Emilio Rivera (@emiliorivera48) on Dec 5, 2016 at 5:49pm PST

In the past several weeks, Emilio Rivera, who starred as Mayans MC leader Marcus Alvarez in Sons of Anarchy, has been confusing all the fans as to whether he will be involved in the forthcoming spinoff series.

Despite posting about Mayans MC, and promoting it on social media; Rivera has not confirmed that he will even be in the show. While he may not be appearing in the series, the production will still go on without him given that the project was officially greenlit by the FX Network last week.

The pilot episode of Mayans MC was penned by Elgin James, who will also be taking on the duties of main showrunner for the series. Kurt Sutter, who created Sons of Anarchy, has been tapped to produce the new spin-off, and will also direct the pilot episode. Sutter directed eight episodes of SOA as well as an episode of The Shield.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mayans MC:

“Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves.”

While fans are chomping at the bit to learn more about Mayans MC, one disappointing tidbit came from the plot synopsis itself. Jax Teller, Charlie Hunnam’s character from the original series, will not be making an appearance on the show. There was speculation that his character might be written into the storyline, but this confirms that the plot will take place after the character’s tragic death.

Mayans MC will begin filming in March of 2017 with the series set to premiere in the fall.

Are you looking forward to watching Mayans MC?

