‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam Reveals His Male Crush

The star of the hit-FX series Sons of Anarchy has been quite busy, but he still finds time to reveal interesting tidbits about himself.

The 36-year-old actor spent most of the past decade on TV, starring in aforementioned show, and occasionally in movies like Pacific Rim or Crimson Peak.

While promoting his latest project, Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Hunnam spoke with the men’s fashion site, Mr. Porter, about working on the film and how he developed a crush on one of his co-stars, David Beckham.

“It became very clear why and how Beckham’s become the phenomenon that he has,” recalled Hunnam about his time on-set with the athlete turned model.

“Because he showed up determined to do a good job. He’d worked with a dialect coach, and maybe an acting coach. I sort of anticipated, well, he’s a superstar. This is not his primary or even his secondary focus; this is just a bit of a giggle for him. But that work ethic just shone through,” he said.”

He continued, “And that, combined with him just being humble and kind and accessible, was very endearing. I’m not a football man, so upfront, I didn’t really have a strong feeling one or way or another. But by the time he left, I had a little bit of a crush on him. He was pretty fucking cool.”

So so there you have it. Beckham was just too cool that he couldn’t help but crush on him just a little bit.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is just the first installment in a multi-film series starring Hunnam as Camelot’s future king, so hopefully the two will be reunited on the set for the sequel.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword hits theaters May 12.

