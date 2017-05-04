Sofia Vergara Blasts Editor Of Magazine For Starting Cheating Rumor

Sofia Vergara unleashed an angry rant against a tabloid publication for claiming she cheated on her husband Joe Manganiello. The Modern Family star took to Instagram to slam the rumors and offer an explanation for the other man she was seen with in Rome.

The editor of this magazine is an idiot😂if he is going to have my ring removed to created a “fake” “news” he should have made sure that he removed from social media all the other pictures of that award night in Rome where Im wearing it. By the way…thats my friend the producer of the movie Bent that I was shooting in Rome and who came to spend Easter at my home the week later.#Starmagazinebullies #goinventsh*itaboutyourmother A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 3, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

The brunette beauty claims that Star magazine photoshopped her wedding ring off of her finger in the images in question. In direct contrast to the tabloid story, several photos from that particular evening show Sofia wearing her wedding ring, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The 44-year-old actress shared the snap with the caption: “The editor of this magazine is an idiot. If he is going to have my ring removed to create fake ‘news,’ he should have made sure that he removed from social media all the other pictures of that award night in Rome where I’m wearing it. By the way, that’s my friend, the producer of the movie Bent, that I was shooting in Rome and who came to spend Easter at my home the week later. #Starmagazinebullies #goinventsh*itaboutyourmother.”

Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello also took to Instagram to shoot down the infidelity rumors surrounding his wife of two years.

“Big surprise, everyone but Star created a fake story and then photo shopped my wife’s engagement ring off of her finger in order to sell magazines,” he captioned the photo. “They are run by malicious trash. Do the world a favor and don’t buy their garbage.”

Big surprise everyone but Star created a fake story and then photo shopped my wife’s engagement ring off of her finger in order to sell magazines. They are run by malicious trash. Do the world a favor and don’t buy their garbage. A post shared by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on May 3, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

Back in April, Joe Manganiello opened up about what it is like to be one-half of a famous Hollywood couple.

While talking to Ocean Drive magazine, the 40-year-old actor said: “I was never part of a celebrity couple before this, because I never wanted to go through the difficulty that can bring in terms of paparazzi and attention. The two of us knew that once it became public that we were together — and we had conversations about how that would change a lot of things. [Sofia Vergara] is the only woman on the planet that I was willing to go through all of that for because she’s the greatest.”

Manganiello explained that the “pressure” that comes with both of them being celebrities has only made their bond stronger.

“All that pressure has just brought us closer together. It’s not something that we welcome into our lives. We try to stay private,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s really nobody else’s business but ours. It’s just that I love her and she loves me and here we are. And there is a price for that when living in the public eye.”

