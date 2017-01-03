Sister Wives’ Daughter, Mariah, Comes Out As A Lesbian

On Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody and Meri Browns’ daughter Mariah made a giant announcement to her family.

The stars of the TLC polygamist family gathered around as the 21-year-old revealed that she was a lesbian. The shocking scene was likely filmed this past summer shortly after daughter Madison’s wedding, and following Mykelti’s engagement, according to Daily Mail.

“This feels so awkward,” Mariah said. “I’m freaking out.”

Kody and three of his four wives hypothesized that Mariah was going to deliver news that she got into medical school or that she was possibly engaged.

“Mariah is obviously really nervous,” Janelle said. “She’s trying to make sure she doesn’t have a heart attack.”

Mariah got the nerve up to say, “Um, I’m gay.”

Meri, Mariah’s biological mother appeared shocked, while two of the other mothers said, “Are you serious?” and “are you really?”

They were visibly blindsided by the news.

While the show ended right after Mariah dropped the news, a sneak peek at next’s week’s episode gave a preview of more of the family reaction.

“I did not see it coming…I thought I knew my daughter, I didn’t,” Mariah’s biological mother Meri said.

Kody didn’t seem as bothered by the news. He and Robyn were seen smiling and seeming happy.

“We’re not happy that Mariah’s gay, we’re happy that she knows herself,” Kody said.

Meri and Mariah are clearly set to have a serious sit down chat in next week’s episode.

“I just don’t want to say the wrong thing and be offensive, but at the same time I want to be able to say what I feel,” Meri said.

Mariah took to Twitter after the show aired to thank her fans for the outpouring of support. She wrote: “wow okay y’all making me cry with your support. thank you thank you thank you thank you.”

wow okay y’all making me cry with your support. thank you thank you thank you thank you😌😌🏳️‍🌈 — mariah (@mariahlian) January 2, 2017

The Brown family are members of a fundamentalist Mormon church, which believes in plural marriage. They first rose to stardom when their TLC show Sister Wives premiered in 2010.

What are your thoughts about Mariah Brown revealing that she is a lesbian?

