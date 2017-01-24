Shia LaBeouf Confronts Man Spouting White Supremacist Slogans During Livestream Protest

He’s been called an actor, a performer, a plagiarist, an artist, a hack, and an activist, and throughout his career, Shia LaBeouf would probably agree with all of those labels. His latest project, He Will Not Divide Us, is a live stream that started on January 20 at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City, which invites anyone to look into a camera to say the words “He will not divide us” as often as they’d like for as long as they’d like. A few days into the protest of Donald Trump, someone approached the camera to drop some white supremacist phrases, which LaBeouf didn’t take kindly to.

White supremacist yells into the camera and Shia LaBeouf shuts him down. This has been a very interesting live stream. #HeWillNotDivideUs pic.twitter.com/CqY9pLobWi — #HeWillNotDivideUs (@HWNDUS) January 23, 2017

The white supremacist approached the camera to sneakily say the numbers “14” and “88,” which are significant to the fascist movement, so LaBeouf quickly swooped in. Clearly recognizing he was mocking the movement, LaBeouf repeatedly shouted, “He will not divide us,” as the crowd got louder and louder.

Not content to his one expression of hatred, the man swooped back to the camera to try to deliver more hateful messages, causing LaBeouf to once again intervene and prevent the man from saying anything else. You can clearly see how angry the whole ordeal made LaBeouf, who somehow managed to be on his best behavior and leave the physical confrontation at merely blocking the offender from getting any closer.

According to LaBeouf and his collaborators, the project intends to last the duration of Donald Trump’s presidency, no matter how long that might be. The project is intended to be “a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.”

Considering the project is only a few days in, we can only imagine what other types of people might drop by with the hopes of causing trouble instead of supporting the message. You can head to hewillnotdivide.us to see the live stream.

