Shannen Doherty Shares Woman’s Sad Reaction to Doherty’s Cancer Treatment

Shannen Doherty‘s brave battle with cancer“>cancer continues as she aims to debunk some “cancer truths” after a recent incident with a woman that hurt her with her reaction, according to PEOPLE.

“Driving home from radiation with my love @kurtiswarienko Today, we were in an elevator and I was asked how I was feeling. I responded by saying that I had just gotten a radiation treatment so therefore very tired. The random girl on the elevator with us physically lunged away as far as she could. She then proceeded to look horrified for the next 3 floors,” Doherty writes in the Instagram post, which accompanies a photo of herself and her photographer-husband Kurt Iswarienko sitting in the car.

“Just a heads up…. 1. You can’t catch it 2. The radiation won’t leak out of me and go into you. Hope that helps. #cancertruths from the #cancerslayer,” she continued.

As Doherty continues to fight this battle, we can’t help but be so proud of how she is not only handling the disease with a true fighter spirit, but how she is also dedicated to educating others on the realities of battling cancer, and specifically breast cancer. Keep on fighting, Doherty. We’re cheering for you.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.

