Shannen Doherty Hits The Gym Just One Day After Chemo

Shannen Doherty is channeling her “beast mode!”

Just one day after undergoing chemotherapy, the actress decided to challenge herself with a workout, despite wanting to stay in bed.

Doherty posted a video to Instagram Thursday documenting the moment, sharing her decision with her fans and urging them to stay active themselves.

“Hey guys, so it’s the day after chemo as you can see — red face, a little bit puffy from the steroids. I’m not feeling too great. I’m really tired. I was nauseous last night and achy. Everything sort of typical after chemo,” the actress said in the clip. “I would prefer to be laying in bed right now and doing nothing, but guess where I’m heading? Going to go work out.”

“After chemo day. I believe that just moving helps so much in the healing process,” she captioned the post. “It’s not always easy and sometimes I can’t do it the next day but I try to make an effort to get the blood flowing and the toxins out of my body thru working out. Some days are easy workouts and other days I push it but the key is to MOVE!!! This is for any illness. Obviously check with your doctor. The road to recovery is paved with all sorts of different material,” she captioned the post and added the hashtags “#beastmode #fightlikeagirl #warrior.”

Doherty later shard a clip of herself dancing with her fitness instructor, writing that “shaking your booty is hard work!”

“Let me tell ya…. shaking your booty is hard work with my Neda who’s been helping me move and get toxins out,” she wrote. “Yes I was tired, yes I wanted to be in bed but I went and moved and felt way better. Any exercise during illness is good. We can do it!!!”

She added the hashtag #beastmode to this clip as well, and we can definitely see why!

This article first appeared on Womanista.com