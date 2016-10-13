Secret Footage Has Surfaced In Kim Kardashian Robbery

When Kim Kardashian was recently robbed of around $10 million worth of jewelry in Paris, the authorities initially believed there was no footage of the incident. Now, a police investigation has been launched after the authorities discovered that someone recorded a video inside the 35-year-old reality star’s apartment directly after the robbery.

In the video, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is sitting on the couch, FaceTiming with someone while wrapped up in a blanket, according to TMZ. The French police can be seen searching through the luxury pad for evidence and are completely unaware of the person in the apartment shooting the video.

Law enforcement officials are working to determine exactly who the camerman was. In France, it is illegal to film someone in private without getting their consent, and that is exactly what is happening in this video.

Several media outlets shared the video of Kim Kardashian this week. However, the Selfish author’s lawyers were quick to remind them that the video was taken without Kim’s consent, and is in fact illegal.

In the event that either Kim’s team or any of the police officers can determine who he culprit was, he/she could be fined around $50k and could be facing a year in prison!

Kim Kardashian has already proven that she is not afraid to take someone to court. Earlier this week, the mother of two slapped a lawsuit on MediaTakeout and its founder Fred Mwangaguhunga after the website claimed that she fabricated the story about the frightening robbery.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in New York stated that after being “the victim of a horrific and traumatic armed robbery in France, Kim Kardashian returned to the US only to again be victimized, but this time by an online gossip tabloid that published a series of articles in early October 2016 referring to her as a liar and thief.”

[H/T TMZ]