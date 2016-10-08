Sean Penn Makes His Red Carpet Debut With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Leila George

Age is clearly nothing but a number for these lovebirds.

#SeanPenn debuted his new relationship on the red carpet! Interesting fact: She is #vincentdonofrio’s daughter! 💕❤️ A photo posted by Celebrity & Fashion by WW (@wonderwall) on Oct 7, 2016 at 11:02am PDT

Just yesterday we reported that Sean Penn is dating Law & Order: Criminal Intent star Vincent D’Onofrio’s daughter Leila George. The couple was first spotted together in Oahu a week ago.

The duo then made their first red carpet appearance after flying into Los Angeles on Thursday, Us Weekly reports. George joined Penn at his Film Independent at LACMA event, An Evening With Sean Penn. She wore a sheer black oufit with a bright red wig.

George even reportedly assisted Penn suring the reading. “She stood onstage and would read the chapter titles and footnotes and other asides,” the eyewitness said.

George made her acting debut alongside James Franco and Tori Spelling in the TV movie Mother, May I Sleep With Danger in June.

