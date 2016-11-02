Scottie Pippens’ Wife’s 911 Call Released

The 911 call that Scottie Pippen’s estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, made to the police has been released. The call was made on October 1, and Larsa Pippen tearfully told the dispatcher that her husband was getting aggressive with her.

This was the first time that the cops responded to the Pippen’s home in Florida. The former Chicago Bulls player then filed for divorce later that month.

Larsa Pippen, the 42-year-old former Real Housewives of Miami alum, is actually best friends with another reality television star. Larsa and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian have been besties for quite some time now.

Scottie Pippen was led to file scathing divorce papers after he accused his wife of cheating on him with rapper Future.

A rep for Larsa Pippen gave this statement at the time the couple’s divorce papers were filed:

“After careful consideration and 19 years together, Larsa and Scottie have each filed for dissolution of their marriage. Although they are no longer to be married, Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their four beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect. She would like to thank everyone for their understanding and kindly ask for privacy from the media during this difficult time of transition for her family.”

Scottie Pippen and Larsa were married in 1997 and have four children together, Sophia, Justin, Preston and Scottie Jr. Scottie Sr. also has three children from previous relationships.

In the divorce papers, Scottie demanded full custody of their kids, and requested that the court not order him to pay Larsa any alimony.

Neither Scottie nor Larsa has commented on their split since the divorce papers were filed.

This isn’t the first time that Scottie Pippen has been accused of getting physical with his significant other. More than 20 years ago in May of 1995, the 51-year-old former NBA star was charged with two counts of domestic battery.

In May of 1995, Scottie’s then fiancé Yvette DeLeone told police that he “grabbed her by the arm and pushed her into a car” in the garage at their home in Highland Park after an intense disagreement, according to Radar Online.

In July of 1995, the charges were ultimately dropped after three court hearings.

