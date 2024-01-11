Rage Against the Machine Rocker's Divorce From Longtime Wife Finally Finalized

Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford has finalized his divorce from his longtime wife Aleece Dimas. This comes five years after Dimas initially filed for the dissolution of their marriage, back in November 2018, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. The now-former couple married in 2001, and share two adult sons: Quentin, 19, and Xavier, 21.

Commerford and Dimas will divide their bank accounts, PEOPLE reports, and Dimas will give the Grammy-winning bass player an "equalization payment." Additionally, per the papers filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Dimas will pay $1,850,000 to Commerford, with the funds coming out of a bank account that they previously shared. This is "in order to equalize the division of assets and debts," as Dimas was awarded property that they once shared. Commerford will also pay spousal support, with the legal documents stating that Dimas will receive $18,700 in monthly spousal support payments.

The divorce finalization comes just over one year since Commerford revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. During an interview with Spin, Commerford explained that he found out he had prostate cancer "right before" Rage Against The Machine's reunion tour. He had surgery just two months before heading out on the road.

"I've been dealing with some pretty serious s—," he said. "Right before I was about to go on tour with Rage, I had my prostate removed, and I have prostate cancer." Commerford, 54, added that his girlfriend was a major support throughout his diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. "I've been someone that's taken a lot of pride in being in shape and taking care of myself," he also said. "But it's something where either you're either lucky or not." He also stated that prior to his Spin interview, the only people who knew about his cancer battle were his partner, bandmates, and a few very close friends.

While the diagnosis changed his life forever, Commerford has done his best to keep a positive mental attitude. "Everything happens for a reason, and that's what I always tell myself," he said. "That's what a lot of people say, but I really believe that. It's been hard for me to imagine cancer and getting anything good out of it. But there's this little light at the end of the tunnel that I'm seeing right now where I feel like I can get some really solid goodness from it in other areas."

"I hope there's one person who reads this and is like, 'F—, I need to get checked out' when they find out about it. It's going to be OK because they found out about it, and for me, that's good enough." Click here to read Commerford's complete interview at Spin.