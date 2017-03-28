Scarlett Johansson Reveals Her Pick For Hottest Man In The World

Scarlett Johansson is on the market again and the Avengers star is opening up about her type of guy. When you picture ScarJo’s type, your head should fill with all the Hollywood hotties from Chris Evans to Chris Hemsworth and Orlando Bloom. But those would not be Johansson’s first pick.

The Ghost in the Shell star, 32, talked with Howard Stern on his radio show and nixed many of his potential suitors. Stern threw out names from Brad Pitt to David Spade but ScarJo was uninterested.

“A lot of comedians I know have a dark side, though. I don’t need any darkness,” Johansson said. “I think I’ve got a lot on my plate right now, but I’ll let you know.”

Johansson then gave her pick as to who the hottest man on the planet is and her answer is beyond surprising.



“[Gordon Ramsay is] the hottest guy right now in the world,” she said. “Or Anthony Bourdain! There’s a running theme.”

Looks like the way to Johansson’s heart is through her stomach.

Still, Johansson isn’t in a hurry to settle down with anyone just yet, no matter how good his food is — but she did leave the door open for Stern’s help in the future.

“I’m on guard because I have a young daughter,” she said. “That’s something I’m more concerned about … I think I’ve got a lot on my plate right now, but I’ll let you know.”

Johansson did give some details into why her marriage to Dauriac came to an end. In the latest issue of Playboy Magazine, Johansson said:

“I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing,” Johansson said. “I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person… I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond.”

