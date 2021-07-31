'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Rips Disney Over Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' Lawsuit

✖

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter stands with Scarlett Johansson amid her current lawsuit with Disney over the release of Black Widow in theaters and on the streaming platform Disney+. Sutter updated his followers with his feelings on the matter via Twitter saying "Sad thing about the Disney-ScarJo beef isn’t that TWDC manipulated loopholes to feed their bottom line and rape an artist," he wrote. "That’s industry standard. It was their Goebbels-esque manipulation of her valid outrage to villainize her. That’s how Walt thanked her for years of service."

After some of his followers pointed out some confusion over the use of Disney's creator's name, given that he's been dead for some years. "'Walt' being a metaphor for the stock holding white guys who pull the strings. Although… Disney was very much into cryogenics," he added in a follow-up tweet.

Johansson launched her suit against Disney on Thursday, filing a lawsuit with a Los Angeles Superior Court claiming that her contract had been breached when the company released her solo film by promising an exclusive theatrical release which her payment relied largely on because it was based on box office earnings. Her lawyers claim that Disney originally promised a large theatrical release, much like the other Marvel films that were released. "We understand that should the plan change, we would need to discuss this with you and come to an understanding as the deal is based on a series of (very large) box office bonuses," the response reads. Johansson's lawyers say they reached out to Disney regarding the change, but were ignored by the company. "Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel," it reads.