This Reddit User’s Grandma Looks Identical To Scarlett Johansson

A shocking photo of a Scarlett Johansson lookalike has surfaced on the Internet and you literally won’t be able to tell whether or not the woman in the picture is the Hollywood superstar or not.

Reddit user denverjoel took to the website to share a photo of their grandmother in her younger days. The blond-haired woman bears an uncanny resemblance to the Ghost in the Shell actress and the Internet went absolutely crazy.

Just by taking one quick glance at the picture, it’s clear to see that this Reddit user’s grandmother shares the same distinctive facial features as Johansson. The two woman have strikingly similar eyes, noses, and overall bone structure. The biggest difference, if there really is one, is in their smiles.

Once the photo began gaining massive traction on Reddit, denverjoel left another comment on the thread to reveal what the Scarlett Johansson lookalike grandma had to say about the image.

“Just posted this on there. It was in 1967 at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK. I called her and she said, ‘Oh sh*t, that picture? I was drunk as a skunk!” denverjoel wrote.

One Reddit user even quipped that they want to see a current photo of this grandmother in order to see how the 32-year-old Avengers actress will age.

“We’re going to need a recent photo now to see what Scarlett is going to look like in the future,” one Reddit user wrote.

Grandma wasn’t the only one in the photo that was drawing comparisons to celebrities after the image was shared on Reddit. Multiple users expressed the grandad’s likeness to several Tinseltown A-listers including Ryan Gosling, Shia Labeouf, and Nicholas Cage.

This Scarlett Johansson lookalike isn’t the only celebrity doppelgänger that has made a splash on social media in recent weeks. Photos of a woman that looks identical to Brad Pitt’s estranged wife Angelina Jolie have taken the Internet by storm, and you absolutely need to see these pics.

