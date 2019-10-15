Scarlett Johansson on Playing Dolly Parton in Future Biopic: ‘Those Are Big Shoes to Fill’

If Dolly Parton ever has a biopic made about her life and career, she hopes Scarlett Johansson plays her in the film. Johansson recently spoke out about Parton suggesting her for the iconic role, admitting that playing the country music queen would be daunting.

“Those are big shoes to fill,” Johansson acknowledged to Entertainment Tonight. “Or, probably not. They are probably very tiny, dainty, sparkly, fabulous shoes.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress said she has never found a biopic she wanted to star in, but would be willing to do Parton’s “just for the costumes alone!”

“She is quite a woman,” said Johansson. “She’s a hard-working woman and she embodies everything that is fierce independence. So, I’m sure it would be a lot of work but it would be good work. So, maybe!”

Parton, who also said she wouldn’t mind if Reese Witherspoon played her either, recently spoke about her biopic in a far-reaching interview with Elle, as part of the Women in Hollywood Awards. No stranger to the big screen, Parton has starred in several films over the years, including the award-winning 9 to 5, which is scheduled for a reboot. The film, which also starred Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, helped create a dialogue about women in the workforce long before that was a topic open for much discussion.

“I think that brought so much stuff to the forefront that people had not been willing to look at, even though they knew it was happening,” Parton said. “At that time, we really hoped that it would make a bigger difference than it actually did. Although I do feel like it did open a lot of doors and a lot of eyes to a lot of problems that we’d been having since time began.”

The 73-year-old has had more success than almost any artist, which she credits to her tenacity as much as her talent.

“I’ve been fortunate, more fortunate than most women have,” Parton conceded. “I’ve certainly been harassed in my life. I’ve certainly had to put up with a lot of BS. I was always strong enough to walk away from it and not to have to fall under it. I was lucky that I was in a good country town, where the men in the business have wives, and sisters, and cousins, and children.

“It’s not like out there in the big world, like in California,” she added, “where they chew you up and spit you out, or in New York, where they don’t have time, or in other big cities.”

Parton has yet to make an official announcement about a future biopic.

Photo Credit: Getty / Valerie Macon