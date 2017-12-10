Viewers Point out How Mean Santa Was in ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

The annual classic of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer aired on TV Saturday night, generating plenty of buzz with audiences online.

But as time goes on, many viewers are starting to find that the age-old tale that debuted in 1964, isn’t all that warm and fuzzy.

In fact, the less than charming story shows the truth behind the reindeer’s life at the hands of an exploitative bully in some less-than-jolly working conditions in the North Pole that are often frowned up in the real world.

While many first voiced their upset on Reddit about the film’s hard truth, a user of the popular web forum posted an image from Imgur that shows what kind of conversation Rudolph should have had with Santa.

“Rudolph, with your nose so bright, won’t you guide my sleight tonight?” Santa asks.

“I’m sorry, Santa, but I feel uncomfortable giving you help after the verbal abuse and discrimination I suffered during my formative years,” the red-nosed reindeer replies. “It has taken me a long time to realize that my self-worth does not stem from my usefulness to you. I do not owe you anything.”

Many on Twitter understood that sentiment and voiced their concerns too.

I mean, it’s true. Rudolph owed Santa jack diddly squat. But the lesson I took from Rudolph is that it wasn’t about him or his problems. It was about who was going to suffer if he didn’t step forward and do what only he could do: the children who never harmed him. — HRM King Summer I of Summeria (@Bengaley) December 9, 2017

Im watching Rudolph with my daughter. Santa is a mean old fart in this and the coach is a bozo. Im a big Rudolph, Yukon and Herbie fan. The Winged Lion k — Biff poggi (@BiffPoggi) December 10, 2017

Here’s the island of rejects from Santa I mean misfit toys #Rudolph — Dayquane (@lilscrog) December 10, 2017

Oh I know. Mean old Santa to the rescue! Such a jerk until he actually needs Rudolph. — Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) December 10, 2017

An hour after Santa apologized to Rudolph and admitted he was too hard on him he literally says, “Rudolph, Rudolph please. Can you tone it down a bit? I mean that nose of yours.”

Jesus Santa. Relentless.#RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer #Rudolph — StevenM (@mobster84) December 10, 2017

Watching #Rudolph on #CBS Me: “Take those antlers and stick them up mean Santa’s ass.” 🎅🏻 — JaC (@PixieBoss) December 10, 2017

In recent years, the film has been seen as a parable of racism, sexism, bigotry and prejudice — with many looking past the movie’s characters who condemn the attitudes towards the “misfits” and “deviation from the norm.”