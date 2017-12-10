Popculture

Viewers Point out How Mean Santa Was in ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

The annual classic of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer aired on TV Saturday night, generating plenty of buzz with audiences online.

But as time goes on, many viewers are starting to find that the age-old tale that debuted in 1964, isn’t all that warm and fuzzy.

In fact, the less than charming story shows the truth behind the reindeer’s life at the hands of an exploitative bully in some less-than-jolly working conditions in the North Pole that are often frowned up in the real world.

Santa was a dick in this movie from funny

While many first voiced their upset on Reddit about the film’s hard truth, a user of the popular web forum posted an image from Imgur that shows what kind of conversation Rudolph should have had with Santa.

“Rudolph, with your nose so bright, won’t you guide my sleight tonight?” Santa asks.

“I’m sorry, Santa, but I feel uncomfortable giving you help after the verbal abuse and discrimination I suffered during my formative years,” the red-nosed reindeer replies. “It has taken me a long time to realize that my self-worth does not stem from my usefulness to you. I do not owe you anything.”

Many on Twitter understood that sentiment and voiced their concerns too.

In recent years, the film has been seen as a parable of racism, sexism, bigotry and prejudice — with many looking past the movie’s characters who condemn the attitudes towards the “misfits” and “deviation from the norm.”

