Samsung Halts Production of Galaxy Note 7 as More Phones Burst Into Flames

Samsung has halted production of their Galaxy Note 7 smartphones due to concerns that the phones offered as replacements as part of the 2.5 million unit recall last month also pose a fire risk.

(Photo: Twitter/@CNN )

“We are temporarily adjusting the Galaxy Note 7 production schedule in order to take further steps to ensure quality and safety matters,” a company spokesperson said, according to CNN.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Originally, the company thought the reports of phones bursting into flames were due to a faulty battery, but ongoing problems seem to indicate the manufacturer may be dealing with a more complex issue.

Last month, Samsung was forced to issue a massive recall after multiple phones caught fire, one of which forced a plane to redirect. Phone carriers, including AT&T and T-Mobile, announced this week that they would no longer be exchanging phones after multiple replacements caught fire when not even plugged in to charge.

The suspended production schedule is expected to cost Samsung billions in sales.

This story first appeared at Womanista.