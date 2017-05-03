Rosie O’Donnell’s Estranged Daughter Chelsea Opens up About Their Strained Relationship

It has been almost two years since Rosie O’Donnell announced her teenage daughter Chelsea O’Donnell was missing and ran away from home. Since then, their relationship has never been the same and in fact appears to have gotten worse.

Recently, Chelsea spoke to Daily Mail about several incidents that occurred with her mother and detailed a terrifying alleged event from 2015, E! News reports.

The then 17-year-old said her mother became enraged after she found out Chelsea got a tattoo of the word “Breathe.”

“It was pretty late at night,” Chelsea said. “A couple of weeks prior, I had gotten a tattoo. [O’Donnell] had spyware on my phone so she could see pretty much everything I did. She called me into her room and asked me about the tattoo. I denied it. She asked me to take off my clothes—she didn’t know where it was—to show her and I refused.”

The 19-year-old continued, “She picked up a wine bottle and started chasing me, trying to take off my clothes. She told me if I didn’t show her, if I tried to leave, that she would hit me with the wine bottle, call the police and tell them that I had attacked her.”

“She was holding it above her head and coming after me in her room. She kept trying to run after me and saying that if she really wanted to she could kill me, she’s that strong.”

Chelsea claims O’Donnell never apologized for the incident or talked to her after about it.

On Aug. 18, 2015, O’Donnell reported Chelsea missing and the police later found her with a 26-year-old man with an arrest record. She said she was there voluntarily, so no arrests were made.

A few months later, Chelsea met Nick Alliergro, 31, and began dating him. She revealed they secretly got married last July after she learned she was pregnant. Chelsea suffered a miscarriage shortly after the wedding.

On March 4, 2017, O’Donnell responded to her daughter’s claims and said, “Chelsea is mentally ill. Has been in and out of hospitals most of her life. Born addicted to heroin. She has had a tough road. As for her comments, I assume you are paying her, which is why she is selling these tales to you.”

She added, “She is very sick. She is not capable of truth or reason. She has not been in touch with anyone since her husband tried to extort $9,000 from this family.”

@Breaking911 @MattMurph24 -artist – friend – neighbor – i will miss ur brilliance jonathan demme — ROSIE (@Rosie) April 26, 2017

O’Donnell also recently opened up after filmmaker Jonathan Demme passed away, sharing her condolences on Twitter.

Chelsea responded to her estranged mother’s statement, saying, “I am not mentally ill and I have no self-hatred and am not doing this for the money. Rosie doesn’t know me and she never will again. She is a cruel narcissistic vengeful woman who doesn’t care for anyone but herself and her writing that on her website just shows how shallow hateful she really is.”

