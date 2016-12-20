Rob Kardashian To Seek Help After Fight With Blac Chyna

After a blowout fight with Blac Chyna following the Instagram hack, Rob Kardashian has issued an apology.

The 29-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share this message in the caption: “This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some thing that embarrassed myself and my family. I apologize and I’m seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I’m sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you.”

The open apology came only days after Chyna’s Instagram account was allegedly hacked this past Saturday. In the hacked text messages, the 28-year-old former stripper called Rob “lazy,” “fat,” and “insecure.”

In an emotional outburst, Rob posted a clip from one of his Snapchat videos on Instagram in which he said, “Chyna knew exactly what she was doing to get me.” He continued by saying, “I can’t believe she did this to me. And this isn’t for some ratings this is my real life so please understand I’m just being open right now. Cuz if it was for ratings I wouldn’t explain all this here. And with Chyna’s messages and her leaving with everything and the baby I am broken.”

Rob also shared a photo of his newborn daughter Dream Kardashian on social media, and promised to straighten out his issues for her. He posted the adorable snap on Instagram with the caption: “I am going to get better for you Dream. You are my life and gave me a new start on being a better me. Love you.”

Blac Chyna‘s mom, Tokyo Toni, recently spoke out about her future son-in-law Rob Kardashian.

“At the end of the day they will still be together I promise you,” she wrote in a social media post. “Rob just have to get Mr. Insecure off his back! Everything will be fine.”

“He’s a very emotional guy with many many personal issues,” she said. “I love Rob and I am going to try to help them manage their relationship through love and wise word.”

While Tokyo Toni seems confident that Rob and Chyna will be together when this drama passes by, only time will tell if the celebrity couple will be able to mend their relationship in the wake of this blowout incident.

What are your thoughts about Rob Kardashian’s apology to Blac Chyna?

