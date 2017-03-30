Rob Kardashian Can’t Get Enough Of Dream, Gushes Over Daughter On Social Media

Rob Kardashian is the most adorable dad on the planet. He just can’t stop gushing over his baby girl Dream Kardashian.

The proud poppa took to Instagram Wednesday with a sweet message dedicated to his nearly 5-month-old daughter.

“This is why I love my baby,” Rob captioned an adorable snap of the little bundle of joy he shares with ex-fiancé Blac Chyna. “She changed faces in less than a second. Lol. And look at her fingers, can’t believe she is almost [five] months!! Wild!! Now I understand why my mom had [six] kids!! Babies are the greatest gift of Life!!”

“I made this Beautiful little mama! LOVE YOU baby Dream,” Rob continued, adding that it’s almost “7 months” until Dream’s first birthday. “I know I’m corny but I don’t care cuz this [is] my only baby.”

The 30-year-old reality star also shared another precious photo of Dream smiling for the camera with the caption, “Baby Dream. Thank You God.” He also added the praying emoji hands.

Baby Dream !! Thank You God🙏🏽🙏🏽 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 29, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Aside from gushing over Dream, the new dad recently celebrated a milestone of his own. He turned the big 3-0 just last week.

Rob marked the special occasion with an epic St. Patrick’s Day-themed bash at Cinépolis in Westlake, California, alongside friends and family, including sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

