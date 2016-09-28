Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Are Apparently Fine, According To Insider

After previous reports have claimed otherwise, Rob Kardashian and his pregnant girlfriend Blac Chyna are still together and are OK.

One source close to the couple told E News, “Rob and Chyna are fine. They are together, but it’s just difficult right now.” The insider continued, “They are living separately because that makes for a more harmonious life for the two of them. They just bicker a lot. They argue but ultimately they love one another.”

The news of turmoil between Rob and Chyna first started circulating in the media after Rob tweeted out an angry response to family drama regarding a baby shower. Rob was under the impression that his sisters were trying to throw a baby shower only for him, and did not want to invite his pregnant fiancé Blac Chyna.

Rob Kardashian tweeted: “Didn’t invite the Mother of my child to a baby shower you all were trying to throw for me? You all must have lost your damn minds. I ain’t hacked either. This is Rob dog lol.”

While this incident put strain on the family’s relationship with Rob, and on his relationship with Chyna, the latest reports have stated that Rob and Chyna are doing just fine. He even took to Instagram to shoot down a tabloid publication in the comments section of their post.

The response read: “This sounds very fake lol. 100 percent of this story isn’t true at all haha and u said almost never walking out the front door. I park my car in my garage why would I walk out the front door.”

He continued, “”Y’all be just making anything up man and I’m slipping into a black hole hahahahaha I been in another dimension for like 5 years lol and I weigh 295 and been that way for a while I am not tripping and Chyna didn’t have even have her baby shower yet you guys are on that good s–t. What kind of drugs makes u make up these stories ? I just need to know where I can get some ??? Please tell me.”

Do you think Rob and Chyna are doing just fine, or are you suspicious that there may still be some beef between them?

