Rihanna’s Blinged Out Flask At The GRAMMYs Is Something We Need To Discuss

Rihanna attended the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday night and the audience noticed something particularly eye-popping that she was carrying with her. The “Work” singer was shown several times taking a swig out of a blinged out flask thatput all other flasks to shame.

Over the course of the star-studded show, the 28-year-old pop superstar was shown on camera on multiple occasions considering she was nominated for eight awards, including Record of the Year for ANTI.

Despite her numerous nominations, Rihanna wasn’t able to take home any hardware at the GRAMMY Awards. However, that didn’t stop her from having a good time.

Rihanna took pull after pull from her bejeweled flask as her competitors won the awards that she was nominated for.

As you might imagine, the Twitter reaction was absolutely priceless.

Check out some of the best tweets and GIFs about Rihanna’s fancy flask below:

Rihanna breaking out the flask halfway through the Grammys is my 2017 aesthetic pic.twitter.com/tpXtIeXhKN — Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) February 13, 2017

Rihanna drinking out of a bedazzled flask at the Grammy’s is my life goals pic.twitter.com/OkAX6jOMHB — amanda (@harryscabello) February 13, 2017

The GRAMMY Awards was chock full of passionate performances and memorable miscues. Some of the most talked about moments were Cee-Lo Green’s totally bizarre outfit, Beyonce’s visually-electrifying performance, Bruno Mars’ tribute to Prince, and Adele’s spectacular rendition of George Michael’s “Fastlove.”

Not only was the awards show itself an awesome event, but also the after-parties spawned some truly spectacular moments. On Monday morning, photos of Lady Gaga and John Travolta rocking out at the Interscope after-party surfaced and they went totally Saturday Night Fever with their throwback moves. Check out the photos here.

To see the full list of winners from the GRAMMY Awards, go here.

Did you notice Rihanna holding a flashy flask at the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday night?

